Pop media personality 'Uncle Nasser' Passes Away in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The well-known media personality and beloved figure, "Ammo (Uncle) Nasser," passed away on Sunday evening in Basra's northern district of the Zubair, marking the end of a distinctive chapter in the Iraqi pop media landscape.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency about the unfortunate demise, revealing that the veteran personality had been battling chronic illnesses for a considerable period.

The source added that Nasser was living alone in a residence in the Zubair district. Following a report from neighbors, security forces discovered him deceased in his home.