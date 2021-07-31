Report

Poor services and lack of security force the Yazidis to leave Sinjar again 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-31T13:53:42+0000
Shafaq News/ Poor services and security turmoils have forced a new displacement wave from Sinjar toward Duhok, a local official said on Saturday.

Sinjar's Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Khalil, told Shafaq News Agency, "families from Sinjar redsiplaced again to displacement camps in Duhok."

"Families who returned to the camps in Duhok are between 250 and 300. They file applications, and we submit those applications to the relevant authorities to secure urgent aid and shelter for them."

"Sinjar suffers from poor water and electricity supply. There is no asphalt on the roads. Moreover, armed groups with unrestrained arms control the district."

Sinjar's DC called on the Federal Government, as well as local and international organizations, to find radical solutions to living and security deterioration in the district.

