Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Poor economic situation spawns multiple demonstrations throughout Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-15T09:00:12+0000
Poor economic situation spawns multiple demonstrations throughout Iraq

Shafaq News/ Unemployment, poor living conditions, and unjust working provisions prompted hundreds of demonstrators to organize separate gatherings in several governorates in Iraq.

Municipality workers in the Umm Qasr sub-district, south of Basra, organized a demonstration on Sunday morning to protest the delay in disbursing their salaries.

In Karbala, unpaid lecturers staged a demonstration to demand enrolling them to the state payroll as contractors.

The employees of al-Zahraa Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar's al-Kout demonstrated earlier today, calling for expediting the completion of lagging healthcare projects and disbursing their financial entitlements, including dues related to academic certificates, workplace risks, and residence.

In Kirkuk, a demonstration for unemployed graduates called for amending Article 5 of the 130th cabinet decree and introducing 5000 job grades to accommodate the graduates from all specialties.

related

Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

Date: 2021-02-24 09:43:31
Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Date: 2021-03-23 11:30:28
The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-13 20:55:48
Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Tishreen revolutionaries disown of other demonstrators who conduct assault on the Government buildings

Date: 2021-05-31 11:42:47
Tishreen revolutionaries disown of other demonstrators who conduct assault on the Government buildings

One killed and another injured in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-07-21 19:37:52
One killed and another injured in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar 

Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Date: 2021-04-22 20:23:13
Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Dhi Qar Governor suggests dismissing the governorate’s police commander

Date: 2021-06-04 16:47:41
Dhi Qar Governor suggests dismissing the governorate’s police commander