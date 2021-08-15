Poor economic situation spawns multiple demonstrations throughout Iraq

Shafaq News/ Unemployment, poor living conditions, and unjust working provisions prompted hundreds of demonstrators to organize separate gatherings in several governorates in Iraq.

Municipality workers in the Umm Qasr sub-district, south of Basra, organized a demonstration on Sunday morning to protest the delay in disbursing their salaries.

In Karbala, unpaid lecturers staged a demonstration to demand enrolling them to the state payroll as contractors.

The employees of al-Zahraa Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar's al-Kout demonstrated earlier today, calling for expediting the completion of lagging healthcare projects and disbursing their financial entitlements, including dues related to academic certificates, workplace risks, and residence.

In Kirkuk, a demonstration for unemployed graduates called for amending Article 5 of the 130th cabinet decree and introducing 5000 job grades to accommodate the graduates from all specialties.