Pompeo condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, condemned the missile attack launched by outlaw groups on the Green Zone Baghdad yesterday.

"The Iranian-backed militias blatantly and recklessly attacked Baghdad again, wounding Iraqi civilians", Pompeo said, adding that the attackers be prosecuted, and the criminals and corrupt people should stop their destabilizing actions.

The Iraqi Security Information Cell announced that eight Katyusha rockets landed on the Green Zone in which the US embassy is located, on Sunday night. The embassy intercepted the missiles, and revealed that there had been "light damage" to the building and expected several injuries.

The embassy condemned the attack, and demanded to hold those responsible accountable, while the Iraqi authorities pledged to protect diplomatic facilities and described the attack as "criminal acts."

The US embassy and other foreign military and diplomatic sites have been targeted by dozens of rockets and explosive devices since the fall of 2019.

Western and Iraqi officials blamed militant groups, including the pro-Iranian "Hezbollah Brigades", of responsibility.

In October 2020, these groups agreed to an open truce, but Sunday's attack appears to be their third breach.