Political war turns into "ideological conflict", says Moqtada al-Sadr

Shafaq News / Moqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, stated on Tuesday that the political war against corrupt individuals has transformed into an ideological conflict. While presenting his followers with a choice between accepting him as a reformist leader, not diligent or infallible, or "parting until the Day of Judgment," he fiercely criticized those with "deviant beliefs" who falsely claimed that he is the "awaited messiah."

During a private visit to mourn the passing of his father and brothers, al-Sadr asserted, "This visit to my late father is an expression of my own sentiments and on behalf of the believers who were deprived of the visit due to those with deviant beliefs." He further elucidated, stating, "Anyone who claims that I am the Imam Mahdi is an enemy of God, an enemy of the Sadr family, and specifically, my personal enemy. Moreover, anyone who fails to confront them and distance themselves from this suspicion is not affiliated with me in any way, unless they repent, reform, and fear God, as God loves the righteous. There is no repentance for those who claim falsely."

Al-Sadr continued, "To those who claim that I am the trustworthy reformist, I say, do not distort the face of reform and reformers. I do not aspire to be a tyrant on this Earth, nor do I wish to be associated with the corrupt, whether within or outside our movement. How corrupt it is for an individual to claim leadership, and how corrupt it is for you to pray for that. If you are content with me as a non-diligent and non-infallible reformist leader, then you are welcome. Otherwise, this is a separation between you and me until the Day of Judgment."

Furthermore, al-Sadr emphasized, "I want to emphasize that the political war against corrupt individuals has indeed turned into an ideological conflict. This is the concern of the corrupt and defectors, supported by external hands."