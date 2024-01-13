Political uncertainty surrounds Iraqi Parliament's session for new Speaker elections

Shafaq News / The "Takaddom Movement", led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, commented on Saturday's session of the Council of Representatives convened for the election of a new speaker.

Mohammed Al-Alawi, a leader in the movement stated that "nothing in politics is predetermined, and therefore, the election of the parliament speaker is not a foregone conclusion, especially since this electoral process involves more than 300 deputies."

He added, "Perhaps today's session will witness more than one round of electing the parliament speaker, and then the election may be postponed to a new session. Everything is possible, especially in the absence of political agreement before the session. Maybe the session will be postponed to a later date until an agreement is reached. Therefore, nothing is certain and everything is expected during today's session."

Meanwhile, a political source stated that the session to elect the new parliament speaker might be postponed until tomorrow, Sunday, due to ongoing political disagreements. The source added that this postponement is intended to provide a last chance for political parties to reach an understanding before the voting session.

On Friday, the parliamentary bloc affiliated with Mohammed al-Halbousi officially nominated Shaa’lan Al-Karim for the position of parliament speaker. Furthermore, Fahad Al-Rashid, a deputy from the "Takaddom" bloc, told Shafaq News Agency that the sole candidate from their bloc for the position of parliament speaker is Al-Karim.

Two days ago, the presidency of the Council of Representatives set the date for the session to elect a new parliament speaker as a replacement for al-Halbousi.