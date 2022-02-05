Political rumble ahead of the president election session: Coordination Framework to attend, KDP and al-Siyada might follow the Sadrists

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-05T12:24:40+0000

Shafaq News/ Leading figure in al-Fatah alliance, Ali al-Fatlawi, said that the Sadrist bloc's boycott for Monday's session will not impede the election of the new president, stressing that the Coordination Framework will attend. Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News Agency, "the Sadrist bloc's boycott will not affect the session. The session can proceed in the presence of 250 MPs who do not belong to the Sadrist movement." "The talks between the political forces, bar the Sadrist movement, might result in new agreements. Therefore, a president is likely to be elected on Monday, even if the Sadrist bloc did not attend." "The absence of 75 MPs does not affect the quorum. However, the political agreements that might unravel in the next few hours might be decisive," he said. The leading figure in al-Siyada bloc, Meshaan al-Jubouri, tweeted earlier today, "after the [Sadrist] movement's surprising decision to boycott the president election's session, the blocs of al-Siyada and KDP will probably not attend." "The quorum, consequently, will not be completed, and we will enter an unprecedented stage of a constitutional gap," he added. The member of al-Siyada bloc said that the Sadrist leader's decision could be a part of new considerations that might change the settings of the entire political process. Earlier today, al-Sadr instructed the movement's lawmakers to refrain from attending the parliament session dedicated to electing a president of the republic. In a press conference, he held in the Parliament headquarters earlier today, Saturday, the head of the Sadrist parliamentary bloc, Hasan al-Azzari, said, "per the orders of Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, it is decided to suspend the negotiations with the political blocs regarding the formation of the government." "The members of the Sadrist bloc shall not attend the parliament session dedicated to electing the president of the republic, except the first Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli," he said.

