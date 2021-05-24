Political parties work to postpone the elections, their chances to win have ended, Wisdom Movement says

Shafaq News / The Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, commented on Monday, on the circulating news about postponing the parliamentary elections.

A leader in the Movement, Rahim al-Abboudi, told Shafaq News Agency that "Some political parties are afraid of holding the elections, because their chances to win have ended, in the other hand, there are political forces that refuse to postpone the elections."

“Other political forces are working on another scenario, to declaring an emergency government for the next stage, so not holding parliamentary elections, these parties are controlling the current government, they want to preserve their influence, partisan and political interests, and they have a deep state into the state.” He added.

Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the decision to set a new date to hold an early contest was made to give IHEC enough time to be fully prepared to hold fair and transparent elections.