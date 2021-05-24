Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Political parties work to postpone the elections, their chances to win have ended, Wisdom Movement says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T06:41:49+0000
Political parties work to postpone the elections, their chances to win have ended, Wisdom Movement says

Shafaq News / The Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, commented on Monday, on the circulating news about postponing the parliamentary elections.

A leader in the Movement, Rahim al-Abboudi, told Shafaq News Agency that "Some political parties are afraid of holding the elections, because their chances to win have ended, in the other hand, there are political forces that refuse to postpone the elections."

“Other political forces are working on another scenario, to declaring an emergency government for the next stage, so not holding parliamentary elections, these parties are controlling the current government, they want to preserve their influence, partisan and political interests, and they have a deep state into the state.” He added.

Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the decision to set a new date to hold an early contest was made to give IHEC enough time to be fully prepared to hold fair and transparent elections.

related

Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-11-27 11:46:14
Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Iraq’s Supreme Security Committee directs security and military forces to remain neutral in the elections

Date: 2021-05-12 16:26:18
Iraq’s Supreme Security Committee directs security and military forces to remain neutral in the elections

Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

Date: 2020-08-07 15:28:19
Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

The National Coalition warns of a great abstention in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-12-01 09:43:08
The National Coalition warns of a great abstention in the upcoming elections

Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Date: 2020-07-28 09:58:45
Two prominent parliamentary blocs insist on adopting multiple constituencies for elections

Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment

Date: 2020-08-06 17:40:24
Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment

Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session

Date: 2020-12-03 12:02:28
Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session