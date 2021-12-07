Political parties' delegations to visit Erbil and meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party announced that delegations of political forces will visit Erbil today, to discuss with Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, forming the new federal government.

Party spokesman Mahmoud Muhammad told reporters that earlier, delegations visited Erbil and met Barzani, and a delegation from Kurdistan visited the capital, Baghdad.

He stressed that a government should be formed with the participation of all parties, and its program should be a basis for the new cabinet to work, noting that it must prioritize several issues, including resolving outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.