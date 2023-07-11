Political leaders urge Kurdish leadership to reverse revolutionary command council decisions

Shafaq News / Political leaders in Iraq are urging the Kurdish leadership to intensify their efforts in revoking the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council regarding the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, stated Fahmi Burhan, the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Regions Authority, on Tuesday.

During a press conference held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Burhan spoke about his visit to the capital, Baghdad, where he met with several Iraqi political leaders to discuss the problems faced by Kurdish farmers within the administrative boundaries of Article 140 of the country's permanent constitution, as well as the implementation of all its provisions.

Burhan stated during the conference that in a series of meetings with Hadi al-Amiri, Ahmed al-Fatlawi, and other Iraqi leaders, he was told that in order to resolve the issue of Kurdish farmers' lands, the Kurdish political leadership needs to be more focused and exert pressure to repeal the decisions of the Revolutionary Command Council through the Iraqi parliament.

Furthermore, he added that during these meetings and discussions, Iraqi political leaders made several promises and some modest progress was achieved. However, "this does not mean that all our goals and desires have been fulfilled." Therefore, the Regions Authority will visit the capital, Baghdad, again in the coming days to follow up on the implementation of those promises.

He also pointed out that the Article 140 Committee in the Iraqi parliament has been revived, after being suspended during previous parliamentary sessions. He anticipated that next month (August), the affected Kurdish citizens residing in the Kurdish regions outside the administration of the Kurdistan Region will be compensated by the Iraqi government.