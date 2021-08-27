Report

Political leaders sign Al-Sadr's reform paper

Date: 2021-08-27T15:10:22+0000
Political leaders sign Al-Sadr's reform paper

Shafaq News/ The Deputy of the Sadrist movement, Mudar Khazaal Al-Azrajawi, revealed on Friday that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi adopted the reform paper that the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, spoke about during his televised speech.

Al-Azrajawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The heads of the Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political blocs signed the reform paper that Al-Sadr talked about, and the Prime Minister adopted it."

The Deputy indicated, "the signed document serves as a covenant between the political blocs and will be presented for discussion in the House of Representatives in the coming days and will be published in the media soon."

 "There will be a new vision during the upcoming elections," Al-Azrajawi concluded.

Earlier today, The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that he had reversed his decision to boycott the legislative elections scheduled on the tenth of next October.

Al-Sadr announced in a televised speech today that he had received a reform paper from the political forces, considering it "compatible" with his aspirations.

He added, "We will contest the elections to save Iraq from corruption, occupation, dependency, and normalization," adding that "the interest required that we run in the million elections."

