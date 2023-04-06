Political interference hampers law enforcement plan in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A local official in Diyala on Thursday warned that the Iraqi government's plan to enforce the rule of law in the governorate has failed to neutralize individuals involved in destabilizing security, citing political vetoes as the culprit.
The acting district commissioner of al-Miqdadiyah, Hatem Abdul Jawad, told Shafaq News Agency that the majority of the wanted individuals arrested by the security forces during the campaign have no connection to those involved in undermining security and social peace.
"The arrest campaigns have not managed to uproot those involved in security and social issues," he elaborated, attributing this failure to "political collusion".
"Certain forces provide political cover for wanted persons in a bid to garner electoral support," the acting commissioner said, "most of the wanted individuals are linked to political entities that will not allow their arrest."
"Even though equally equipped, the forces dispatched from Baghdad (the Special Division) are significantly better than the local security forces in al-Miqdadiyah and some areas of Diyala," Abdul Jawad said, pointing to threats against security personnel.
In March, the elite Special Division forces began law enforcement operations per orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to impose the rule of law in Diyala following a series of violent incidents and bloody massacres.
According to officials, the operations have contributed to the arrest of dozens of wanted individuals, including those close to officials, lawmakers, and influential figures.