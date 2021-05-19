Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Political interference halts opening huge corruption files, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-19T10:32:02+0000
Political interference halts opening huge corruption files, MP says
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Integrity said that "political interference" hampered opening the corruption files of former Ministers and government officials.

Committee Member, MP Sabah Talloubi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament submitted many files to the Integrity Commission. However, looking into it is delayed, probably due to a shortage of inspectors. The Commission shall deploy competent inspectors to look into corruption cases."

"There are many files against corruption sharks, ministers, and officials in former governments. We shall do look into it and hold corrupts accountable. However, political interference and pressure exerted upon executive authorities to prevent opening the files of those officials and prosecuting them."

"At the same time, there is an unexplained delay at the Supreme Judicial Council in opening the corruption files submitted by the Commission of Integrity."

related

President of the Iraqi Turkmen Front resigned for unknown cause

Date: 2021-03-26 20:09:54
President of the Iraqi Turkmen Front resigned for unknown cause

Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Date: 2021-05-16 12:00:15
Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

Date: 2021-02-23 07:12:13
Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

Intelligence senior officer assumes the task of Deputy Head of the Border-Crossings Authority

Date: 2021-04-08 12:55:08
Intelligence senior officer assumes the task of Deputy Head of the Border-Crossings Authority

Six people sentenced to death in the crime of Al-Wathba

Date: 2020-10-21 13:29:03
Six people sentenced to death in the crime of Al-Wathba

One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Date: 2021-05-16 15:28:30
One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Date: 2021-02-23 10:03:16
Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official

Date: 2021-04-19 14:40:47
Weak government measures to monitor the food prices, Official