Political forces who reject the result of the elections will not participate in the new government- Source

Shafaq News/ A source from the Shiite Coordination Framework revealed, on Thursday, that the political forces who reject the election results will not participate in the next government.

"If the next government is formed, it will be limited to the Sadrist bloc, the Progress (Takadum) Alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani." the source told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out, "issues are almost heading to a dead end due to the failure of reconsidering all the appeals submitted to the Electoral Commission, which requires a manual recount of votes in all polling stations."

"Otherwise, our decisions not to participate in the government will not be reversed." He said.

The source added, "Many of the winning Kurdish forces, some Sunni entities, and independents, supported the Coordination Framework and expressed their desire to boycott or not participate in the next government."

These blocs "will form a parliamentary opposition if the Commission insists on ignoring our demands, and this indicates that we may be heading towards chaos."

According to the Source, the political forces that reject the election results have totaled more than 180 parliamentary seats."

Concerning the demonstration in front of the heavily-fortified Green Zone entrances, the source said, "It was agreed to escalate the situation which put pressure on the Electoral Commission and the concerned authorities to respond to the demands of the masses who reject the announced results."