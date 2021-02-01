Political forces are Iraq ‘DILEMMA, Al-Nujaifi says

Shafaq News / Iraqi Sunni front considered today, Monday, that foreign interference is not the greatest dilemma that faces the Country.

"We could not say Iraq is independent of external interference and the (upcoming) elections are a local issue." Atheel al-Nujaifi, a Leader in the front told Shafaq News Agency.

“Iraq is facing multiple crises because of the neighboring and far countries," adding that despite that, the major part of the crisis is the inability the no-power of the political forces which control the Election Commission- to conduct fair elections.” He added.

A-Nujaifi pointed out that Iraq’ dilemma is currently the mentality of the political forces who control the electoral commission, especially those who “want to win the elections again ignoring what is happening in the Iraqi street.. and seeing no importance to the demonstrations and sit-ins."

Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10, 2021 from June.

The government last year set a general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held, but Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) proposed it be delayed to October to allow more time to prepare.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.