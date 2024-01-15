Political efforts wave for choosing the Iraqi Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Following the unsuccessful session on Saturday to elect a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, a political initiative is underway in Baghdad to put forth a compromise candidate who would garner support from both Sunni and Shiite political parties.

Yassin Al-Ithawi, a former Deputy Minister of Higher Education, is currently being considered for the role. The discussions are ongoing, and no final agreement has been reached. The source revealed.

The move comes after the first round of voting concluded inconclusively, with Shaalan Al-Karim leading with 152 votes, followed by MP Salem Al-Issawi from the Sovereignty Alliance with 97 votes.

However, the session was adjourned, and a legal challenge was filed with the Federal Supreme Court seeking to invalidate Al-Karim's nomination.