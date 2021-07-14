Political blocs to interrogate the PM for “failure in all security, economic, services, and health fronts”

Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement led by Qais Khazali revealed, on Wednesday, a move to interrogate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and dismiss his government in the upcoming sessions of the House of Representatives.

A member of the Movement, Saad Al-Saadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali spoke about what happened in Nasiriyah and the incidents that preceded it, ...it was a clear call of the national political blocs that are keen on the security and safety of the Iraqi people."

He added, "Khazali's call to collect signatures and interrogate the Prime Minister and his government in Parliament is due to his failure in all security, economic, services, and health fronts."

Al-Saadi remarked that Sadiqun and Al-Fateh are also moving for the same reason noting that "a government that cannot provide a loaf of bread to the citizen is not good enough, and it is better for it to leave before being dismissed by Parliament."

Al-Kadhimi's government is facing criticism over the tragic fire of Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar on Monday evening, which left at least 60 victims.

It is the second incident in less than three months; On April 24, a fire broke out in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in the capital, Baghdad, which killed 82 people and injured 110.