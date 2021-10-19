Political blocs supporters threaten to use force to regain their votes

Shafaq News/ Supporters of the political blocs rejecting the election results threatened, on Tuesday, to resort to using power to recover their votes.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that most of the demonstrators in front of the Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad, are affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Authority, in addition to supporters of the Shiite blocs rejecting the election results.

One of the protesters told our Agency, "Our votes were stolen, and we will return them through legal means, but if we do not recover our right, we will take it back by force, and we are just waiting for orders from our leaders."

A protester affiliated with the Hezbollah Brigades confirmed to our correspondent, "We are implementing what our officials order. We are ready for everything to regain our votes."

According to our correspondent, the protesters came from the capital, Baghdad, and from the central and southern governorates, most of whom are from the Hezbollah Brigades and the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement, and a small number from the Badr Organization, the Army of Imam Ali, the Fatah Alliance, and Hoquq Movement.

Concerning the security precautions, our correspondent pointed out that six security cordons were imposed around the Green Zone, formed of the security of the Popular Mobilization, the anti-riot forces, and the Federal Police. At the same time, the Special Division protects the main gates of the Green Zone.

A captain in the Federal Police told our Agency that these forces would prevent storming the Green Zone and reaching the US embassy, as happened previously.