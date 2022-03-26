Political blocs hold talks at the Parliament before the session

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the political blocs held meetings separately before the parliament session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the deputies of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Sadrist bloc, and the Al-Siyada Alliance held a meeting, and the latter held talks with the Shiite Coordination Framework's representatives outside the Parliament's building.

Our correspondent said no confirmed information about the number of deputies who would attend the session, adding that the Parliament's media department denied the news about postponing the session.

It is worth noting that the parliament session will start at 1100 a.m.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies.) to elect the president.