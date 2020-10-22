Political and tribal endeavors to declare a Sunni region in Iraq

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Coalition, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, revealed on Thursday a Pro-American effective movement to form a Sunni region in Iraq.

This information is consistent with other revealed by political and parliamentary sources to Shafaq News Agency, about local and regional efforts to form a Sunni region in Iraq, which strengthens the US military presence and distances the Popular Mobilization Forces formations from the Sunni governorates and inhibit the attacks that target US bases in the country.

The leader in the coalition, Ghadanfar Al-Battikh, told Shafaq News agency, "There are political and tribal figures supported by the United States are working hard to form the Sunni Region.”

He added, "USA set up its large military base in Al-Anbar (Ain al-Assad), based on economic benefits, since the governorate is rich in gas sources, minerals and other economic power."

It’s noteworthy that the Kurdistan Region, is the only independent entity in Iraq despite many attempts from 2003 to form the Basra region and the Sunni Arabs region, but they both failed.