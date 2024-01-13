Political Uncertainty Surrounds Iraqi Parliament's Speaker Election

Shfaq News/ As the Iraqi Parliament convenes to elect a new speaker, the Taqadum party, led by former Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, suggests the outcome is unpredictable due to ongoing political differences.

Speculations arise about the possibility of multiple rounds and potential postponement to allow political parties more time for consensus.

Muhammad Al-Alawi, the Taqadum leader, expressed that the election of the Speaker of Parliament is far from settled, especially considering the involvement of over 300 representatives.

He indicated that today's session may witness multiple rounds of voting, and the election might be postponed to a later date due to the lack of a pre-session political agreement.

An informed political source suggested the session might be postponed until Sunday to allow political parties to reach a consensus before initiating the voting process.

The postponement aims to allow more time for resolving political differences and achieving an agreement acceptable to all parties.

The Parliamentary Progress Bloc, associated with Muhammad al-Halbousi, officially and unanimously nominated Shaalan al-Karim for the position of Speaker of Parliament. This move came after the announcement of the session to elect a new speaker following the removal of Muhammad al-Halbousi from the position.