Political System in Iraq to fall within 2024, Iraqi MP

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi politician Faiq Sheikh Ali said that the current political system in Iraq would be overthrown through a "great international team."

In an Interview with Dijla TV, Sheikh Ali's said this is the last talk show he appears in until 2024, which is the deadline for eliminating the entire political system in Iraq."

Asked about the party that would lead this change, Sheikh Ali said, "I will not disclose, as I have reservations about how the current regime would fall, but there is a great international team planning now and would end everything and would not have mercy on corrupt politicians."

He pointed out that "the next regime will be a powerful and fierce regime, and I do not want to say that it is a dictatorial regime."

The Shiite Coordination Framework responded to MP Faiq Sheikh Ali, considering his talk "suspicious."

Fadel Mawat, a member of the State of Law, told Shafaq News Agency, "Faiq Sheikh Ali is an "unconscious" person, and his information is based on meetings with “suspicious international intelligence agencies outside Iraq.”

Mawat added, "the political system in Iraq is based on democratic frameworks, and no international or external party can affect this system… ending this system is a dream that he (Sheikh Ali) and those behind him from suspicious international intelligence agencies wish, and this dream will not come true no matter how many countries try to do so.”