Political Pressures exerted to return Al-Sadr to the “Shiite House”, a source reveals

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a source revealed that some exert political pressure on the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to return to the "Shiite house."

A leader in the Coordination Framework told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no forthcoming meeting with Muqtada al-Sadr, and there are no other meetings in Al-Hanana," noting that "the next meetings of the leaders of the Framework would be with all political forces in Baghdad."

The Coordination Framework includes Shiite forces objecting to the election results and Sunni and Kurdish forces.

"There is political pressure exerted on al-Sadr, to return to the Shiite house and not leave it again. Therefore, Al-Sadr has two options, either to participate in the national consensus government or to go to the political opposition in the Parliament."

The source affirmed that the Framework is moving forward to form the largest bloc in the House of Representatives with the participation of all Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces to form a government of national consensus, whether with the Sadrist Movement participated or not."

Earlier, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, confirmed his position to form a "national majority" government, as he was the frontrunner in the parliamentary elections.

After meeting with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr tweeted, "A national majority government, neither Eastern nor Western."

This meeting came two days after the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

The leaders of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and "Azm" Khamis al-Khanjar, welcomed the decision of the Federal Court as well as The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr.