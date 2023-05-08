Political Influence: Diyala Deputies Nominate Brothers and Tribal Sheikhs for Upcoming Elections

Shafaq News/ A civil organization in Diyala, Iraq, specializing in electoral and social affairs, has revealed that deputies from Diyala are considering adopting new nomination methods for the upcoming elections.

Ahmed Jassam Al-Zubaidi, the director of Al-Noor Al-Jamea Foundation, stated that over half of Diyala's parliamentarians have decided to include their brothers as candidates for the local elections. They view this as a foundational step for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to Al-Zubaidi, eight representatives have already nominated their brothers for the provincial council elections and have developed service and social communication programs with political, partisan, and sectarian influences.

Additionally, other methods adopted in Diyala include political parties and parliamentarians nominating tribal sheikhs, their sons, or influential clan members to attract votes. They also take advantage of the Sainte-Laguë method and the single constituency system implemented in the upcoming elections.

Al-Zubaidi mentioned that political parties had offered guarantees to tribal candidates, promising them jobs or other privileges if they failed to secure a provincial council seat.

It is worth noting that Iraqi parties have begun presenting new candidates for the upcoming local elections scheduled for November 6.

Provincial councils in Iraq hold significant powers and enjoy independence from ministries or external entities. In addition, they possess their own financial funds and broad administrative authority, as the constitution stipulates.