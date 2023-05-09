Political Consensus Emerges to Remove Parliament Speaker al-Halbousi, Official

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Al-Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri, announced a political consensus to dismiss Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi from his position following the approval of the budget law. Ali Al-Zubaidi, a coalition leader, expressed concerns about al-Halbousi's performance, citing failures and alleged involvement in corruption cases in Al-Anbar Governorate, Saladin, and Diyala. The Consensus to remove al-Halbousi from his role reflects a political inclination among various factions.

The dismissal procedures against al-Halbousi were initiated by independent members of the Iraqi Parliament on March 27, triggered by events during the voting session on the election law. It was claimed at that time that there was Sunni and Kurdish support for the dismissal process.

In addition, 35 parliamentarians from various Sunni blocs within the "Iraqi Front" are seeking to oust al-Halbousi, accusing him of inadequately addressing the main issues and challenges faced by the Sunni community.

The House of Representatives bylaw, specifically Article 12, grants the authority to dismiss any member of the Presidency. On the other hand, Article 62 of the internal system specifies the conditions for exemption, including a conviction by the Federal Supreme Court for perjury of the constitutional oath, violation of the constitution, or high treason.