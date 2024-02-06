Political Blocs in Babel Provincial Council reject appointment of Adnan Al-Faihan as governor

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, several political blocs within Babel Provincial Council voiced their opposition to the appointment of Adnan Al-Faihan as the new governor on Tuesday.

The "Babel Bloc," comprising Ishraqat Kanoon, the People's Parliament, and the Al-Faw-Zakho Gathering, declared its rejection of Al-Faihan's appointment and called for demonstrations against it.

In the same context, a local source told Shafaq News Agency that the official handover and reception ceremony between the outgoing and incoming governors is scheduled to take place after ten days.

Babel Council member Muhammad Al-Mansouri criticized the decision to hold the session at 2 a.m., describing 11 council members as "traitorous" for allegedly "violating principles and conducting an illegal session in the middle of the night."

Al-Mansouri urged the citizens to prepare for "a potential revolution and take to the streets in protest."

On Monday, during an after-midnight session, Adnan Al-Al-Faihan, a representative of the Sadiqoun bloc and a current parliamentarian, was elected as the governor of Babel.

The Council also appointed other officials, including Alaa Al-Araji as the First Deputy Governor, Ahmed Al-Gharibawi as the Second Deputy Governor, Asaad Al-Muslimaoui as the Chairman of the Provincial Council, Hamza Jabbar Harbi as the deputy of the Council, and Abdul Salam Al-Azzawi as the Secretary-General of the Council.