Police seizes a bicycle loaded with drugs in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-23T08:10:19+0000

Shafaq News/ A police source in Babel Governorate reported, on Wednesday, that a bicycle loaded with grenades and drugs had been seized in the city of Hilla. The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the security forces found a bicycle carrying grenades, white weapons and drugs, parked under a bridge under construction in Al-Shawi area in central Hilla.

