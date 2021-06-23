Report
Police seizes a bicycle loaded with drugs in Babel
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-23T08:10:19+0000
Shafaq News/ A police source in Babel Governorate reported, on Wednesday, that a bicycle loaded with grenades and drugs had been seized in the city of Hilla.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the security forces found a bicycle carrying grenades, white weapons and drugs, parked under a bridge under construction in Al-Shawi area in central Hilla.
