Police officers killed and missing in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a police officer and a policeman were killed in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of al-Muqdadiyah district, northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements attacked a police station in al-Muqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baquba.

He confirmed that a police officer and a policeman were killed in the attack, while two elements are still missing, amid speculation that they had been kidnapped.

Police forces rushed to the scene and launched a combing campaign to pursue the perpetrators.