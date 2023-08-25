Police officer sentenced to prison for embezzling over two billion Iraqi dinars

Shafaq News / The Investigation Department of the Federal Integrity Commission announced on Friday a verdict of imprisonment in absentia against an officer in the Kirkuk Police Directorate for embezzling over two billion Iraqi dinars.

According to the department's statement regarding the judgement in the case investigated by the commission and referred to the judiciary, the Criminal Court of Kirkuk, Second Division, sentenced an officer in the Mirrah Division of the Kirkuk Police Directorate to 15 years of imprisonment in absentia. The officer was found guilty of embezzling the sum of 2,048,390,000 dinars.

The statement further explained that the accused had embezzled the mentioned amount designated for the purchase of military uniforms. Additionally, he committed other violations in collaboration with several individuals whose cases are separate. During the inventory process, it was noticed that the materials were missing from the storage and were not properly recorded, the statement noted. The investigatory council within the province's police department found the accused responsible for the shortage of materials in the storage.

The court, after reviewing the report from the Board of Financial Control and the investigatory council, found sufficient and compelling evidence to incriminate the accused. The court sentenced him in absentia to 15 years of imprisonment in accordance with Article (316/Part 1) of the Penal Code and the provisions of Articles (47, 48, and 49) of the same law. The verdict also included notifying relevant authorities to prevent his travel outside Iraq, as well as the seizure of his movable and immovable assets.