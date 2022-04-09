Police officer killed in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in northeastern Diyala

Shafaq News/ An officer was reportedly killed in an attack waged by ISIS militants on security checkpoints on the outskirts of the security-turbulent al-Miqdadiyah district, northeastern Diyala, earlier today, Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News Agency a group of ISIS militants attacked security checkpoints of Diyala's Police in al-Miqdadiyah, 40 kilometers northeastern Baqubah.

"An officer was killed, and two others were injured," the source said, "the attackers fled as soon as enforcements arrived."