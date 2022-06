Shafaq News/ A police officer has been reportedly injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala, a source revealed on Saturday evening.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants attacked a site of police on the outskirts of al-Ashmiyat village in the district of Habhab, 12 kilometers northeast of Baqubah.

"The locals and police forces fended off the terrorists and forced them to flee. The police launched a search campaign to trace the perpetrators," the source said.