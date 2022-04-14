Police officer injured in ISIS attack in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-04-14T06:18:27+0000
Shafaq News / A police officer was injured in clashes with ISIS terrorists on the outskirts of al-Muqdadiyah, Diyala, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked, yesterday, a checkpoint for the Diyala police, noting that they immediately fled after the attack.
Areas north of al-Muqdadiyah are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks, due to their proximity to the Hamrin mountain range, and the presence of ISIS hideouts in the orchards.
