Police fires live round, injures a demonstrator in from Al-Haboubi Square

Shafaq News / Civilians from Basra Governorate attacked on Friday demonstrators from Al-Haboubi Square, which injured a demonstrator.

A local official told Shafaq News Agency, "A fight broke out near a restaurant on the international highway between Dhi Qar and Muthanna between demonstrators from Al-Haboubi Square and other people. Then, Muthanna police intervened by firing some live round into the air while attempting to disperse the people, which resulted in one demonstrator seriously injured.”

The official added, "Security reinforcements have arrived at the scene and the situation is now under control."

For his part, the civil society activist Muhammad al-Iraqi explained that "the Samawa police fired bullets into air to stop the fight which inured a demonstrator."

Al-Iraqi pointed out that police commanders in the governorates of Dhi Qar and Muthanna arrested the attackers on the demonstrators and police officers who shot fire.