Police de-escalate tensions between Saraya al-Salam and Hezbollah Brigades

Shafaq News / In the early hours of Sunday morning, the capital city of Baghdad witnessed a massive deployment of fighters belonging to the military wing of the Sadrist Movement, known as "Saraya al-Salam."

They paraded with heavy and medium weapons in large convoys, following rising tensions between them and the Hezbollah Brigades.

According to a source who spoke to the Shafaq News Agency, the tension arose due to disputes over a piece of land located in the Dora area south of the capital.

The source added that a force from Saraya al-Salam moved from the city of Sh'ula to the Dora area, carrying various weapons. However, the situation is currently under control after the arrival of a unit of the Federal Police, who managed to calm the situation.