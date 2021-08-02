Police commissioner's wife arrested for murdering him in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported today arresting the wife of a police commissioner for murdering him, in Nasiriyah city.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security services found threatening messages in the victim and his wife's phones, due to family disputes.

Earlier today, a security source in Dhi Qar reported that a police commissioner was killed in Nasiriyah city.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A security element in the Dhi Qar police, with the rank of commissioner, was killed today morning in an armed attack carried out by unidentified persons riding a motorcycle in the Al-Shuhada neighborhood, in the center of Nasiriyah city."

"The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination after carrying out the operation, while a security force cordoned off the scene and transferred the body to the forensic medicine department", the source added.