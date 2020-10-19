Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Police arrest a human trafficking network in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-19T16:24:09+0000
Police arrest a human trafficking network in Iraq

Shafaq News / An Iraqi court has issued life sentences against a human trafficking network after discovering an incident of "seducing girls" through the Instagram and pushing them to flee their home, according to a report published by the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council on Monday.

The criminal court in Najaf sentenced the arrested and his partner to life imprisonment and a fine, while the partner's wife was sentenced to three years in prison for luring underage girls to leave their parents' home while they were planning to "steal their human organs".

Three underage sisters' father from Najaf governorate, according to the report, informed the police after his daughters disappeared from their home with 75,000 dinars (about $ 60), their clothes and their mother's phone.

The police found the girls after tracking their mother's phone, which was with them in Baghdad (160 kilometers).

As by the report, a friend of one of the girls said that a person in Turkey who knew the girls through social media, offered them to go to Turkey through a girl from Baghdad who issues fake passport.

One of the victims said that she had received a call via Instagram from the same person, who told her that he would help her leave Iraq in exchange for a sum of money and a fake identity.


related

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Date: 2020-07-27 17:37:06
Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Date: 2020-09-18 08:20:32
Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Date: 2020-07-27 20:22:30
Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

12,000 PMF members participated in securing Najaf governorate

Date: 2020-10-15 12:21:24
12,000 PMF members participated in securing Najaf governorate

Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Baqir Al-Nasiri passes away at the age of ninety

Date: 2020-07-29 14:46:51
Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Baqir Al-Nasiri passes away at the age of ninety

Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-09 15:41:37
Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf