Police apprehend an armed group that assaulted healthcare professionals in al-Kindi Hospital 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-17T19:28:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested an armed group that attacked a hospital downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement by the Security Media Cell (SMC), a force from the Baghdad Operations Command apprehended the armed group that assaulted the personnel of al-Kindi Hospital in the capital Baghdad.

"Legal proceedings were initiated against them, and they were put in custody," SMC said.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the relatives of a patient who passed away from COVID-19 assaulted the Healthcare and the security personnel of the hospital.

