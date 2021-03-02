Report

Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T17:14:39+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Diwaniyah Police Command expressed regret, on Tuesday over storming one of its sections.

In a statement, the Command expresses its deep regret over today's demonstrations, when demonstrators entered the building of the Joint Coordination Department and burned police caravans.

The police command confirms the legitimacy of the demonstrator’s demands saying the security forces will protect demonstrators, therefore, “we call on everyone to maintain the public and private property to have a secure and stable governorate.”

Today, Tuesday, demonstrations renewed in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate calling for dismissing the Governor Zuhair al-Shaalan, uncovering the killers of the demonstrators, and standing in solidarity with the demonstrators in Nasiriya, Dhi Qar.

