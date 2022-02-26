Poland arrests Iraqis who tried to cross the borders from Ukraine

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Poland refused to receive Iraqis who wanted to escape Ukraine.

A source told Shafaq News Agency; The Polish borders guards arrested Iraqis coming from Ukraine who tried to enter the country.

He added that the Polish authorities would return them to Ukraine and not allow non-Ukrainians to pass through.

On Friday, The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced that it had received dozens of requests from Iraqis who wanted to leave Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

"We have received 76 requests from Iraqis who want to leave Ukraine. Therefore, we have instructed the Iraqi embassies in Russia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania to open hotlines to receive calls from those who can leave Ukraine to provide them with service," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Al-Sahaf pointed out that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorized the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires to grant entry visas to Ukrainian wives and children of Iraqis."

The Iraqi official said that the Iraqi community in Ukraine is 5537, including 450 students.