Plot to assassinate PMF and security forces' members thwarted, Intelligence Agency says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T09:40:32+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency at the Ministry of Interior announced today, that a plot to assassinate members of the security forces had been thwarted. In a statement, the agency said that its detachments were able to arrest two wanted ISIS terrorists. The statement added that the defendants admitted, through preliminary investigations, that they were assigned to monitor some members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi and the security services to assassinate them The arrested admitted that they had also recruited minors to work with the terrorist organization in Kirkuk.

