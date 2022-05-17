Report

Plasschaert: the lack of coordination hampers progress in Sinjar

Date: 2022-05-17T20:17:56+0000
Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, that corrupt people in Sinjar hinder achieving any progress.

Plasschaert, said during her briefing to UNSC on the situation in Iraq, "the lack of clear-cut coordination and implementation mechanisms, the dominance of partisan interests, and the ongoing presence of spoilers significantly hamper meaningful progress. International observers have been deployed for less."

Violent skirmishes took place in Sinjar earlier this month, after YBS refused to exit the district in implementation of the Sinjar agreement.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

