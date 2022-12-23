Plasschaert sends year-end message to Iraqis

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, sent a year-end message to the Iraqi people.

Plasschaert said in her message, "As the end of the year approaches, we usually take stock of the past year's events and what has been achieved."

She added, "We also look ahead and reflect on what we hope to do better in the year to come. There is no denying it, 2022 has been a trying year for Iraq. But as the year drew towards its close, government institutions were able to resume their functions providing Iraq with a great opportunity to embark on a path towards stability and progress."

"In this spirit and for the sake of future generations, let us all work together in 2023, and beyond, to tackle the multiple challenges Iraq faces, while ensuring a public space conducive for dialogue, human rights and fundamental freedoms. The country's rich cultural, ethnic and religious heritage, as well as its geography and untapped resources, hold considerable potential. Buoyed by political stability and steady revenues, and if opportunities are indeed seized, Iraq stands an excellent chance of rapidly advancing towards sustainable development. In this case, a promising future awaits the Iraqi people who have triumphed over so many hardships."

The message concluded, "On behalf of the entire UN family, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Peaceful and Healthy New Year."