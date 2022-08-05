Report

Plasschaert says her meeting with al-Sadr was fruitful

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-05T09:28:51+0000
Plasschaert says her meeting with al-Sadr was fruitful

Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that her meeting with the popular Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, was fruitful.

In a press conference, Plasschaert said that the meeting discussed reaching a solution to address the current political crisis in Iraq.

Earlier today, local sources revealed to Shafaq News agency that Plasschaert had arrived in Najaf to meet al-Sadr in al-Hannana.

Plasschaert's last visit to the governorate was in December 2021, amid growing tension that followed the election results announcement.

