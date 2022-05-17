Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said today that "notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves in a seemingly incessant loop of zero-sum politics."

Plasschaert said today, "Iraqis continue to wait for a political class that, instead of being content with stale power battles, will roll up its sleeves to make headway on Iraq's long list of outstanding domestic priorities."

"What will it take to realize that this situation is completely untenable?"

On dust storms, she noted that the current wave far exceeds Iraq's experiences in recent years. Last February, I spoke about the dangers of climate change and its effects, with desertification as a central concern. Continued inaction comes at enormous costs."