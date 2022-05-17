Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-17T19:53:54+0000
Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said today that "notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves in a seemingly incessant loop of zero-sum politics."

Plasschaert said today, "Iraqis continue to wait for a political class that, instead of being content with stale power battles, will roll up its sleeves to make headway on Iraq's long list of outstanding domestic priorities."

"What will it take to realize that this situation is completely untenable?"

On dust storms, she noted that the current wave far exceeds Iraq's experiences in recent years. Last February, I spoke about the dangers of climate change and its effects, with desertification as a central concern. Continued inaction comes at enormous costs."

related

Sadrist figure reveals the purpose of Plasscchaert's visit to al-Hanana

Date: 2021-12-07 11:02:44
Sadrist figure reveals the purpose of Plasscchaert's visit to al-Hanana

UN SRSG and al-Sadr demand the Supreme Federal Court ratify the election results; official statement 

Date: 2021-12-07 11:38:00
UN SRSG and al-Sadr demand the Supreme Federal Court ratify the election results; official statement 

Iraq's PM meets the Head of UNAMI confirms Iraq's keenness to consolidate regional and international relations

Date: 2022-01-29 17:35:29
Iraq's PM meets the Head of UNAMI confirms Iraq's keenness to consolidate regional and international relations

UN-SRSG in Iraq extends warm greetings to Iraqis on Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-13 10:48:02
UN-SRSG in Iraq extends warm greetings to Iraqis on Ramadan

Plasschaert: "Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved"

Date: 2022-03-20 13:24:46
Plasschaert: "Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved"

PMF criticizes the UNAMI role in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-22 19:45:34
PMF criticizes the UNAMI role in Iraq

UN Special Representative, the French Ambassador, met the Jewish community in Iraq

Date: 2022-04-08 14:38:35
UN Special Representative, the French Ambassador, met the Jewish community in Iraq

Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Date: 2021-09-07 11:14:40
Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making