Plasschaert meets with Karbala governor

Shafaq News / Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited Karbala governorate on Sunday and met with the head of the local government Nassif al-Khatabi.

A statement by the local government said in a statement that the two sides discussed ways of cooperation between UNAMI and Karbala, in addition to the provincial councils election issue.

The statement quoted the governor saying that Karbala supports the state's plan to provide services and reconstruction in the governorate.

For her part, Plasschaert said, "We have no doubt in the head of the Federal Government's capabilities to work, combat corruption, and provide services."