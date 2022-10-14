Report

Plasschaert congratulates al-Sudani on his appointment as PM

Date: 2022-10-14T14:17:39+0000
Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, congratulated Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani on his appointment as Iraq's Prime Minister.

Plasschaert said in a statement on Friday, "On behalf of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your assignment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq."

"We hope and expect that the formation of the government will pave the way for a government program that addresses Iraq's long list of urgent and pending issues and meets the needs of the Iraqi people."

She concluded, "I wish you success in your next assignment and look forward to working with you."

