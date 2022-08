Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, arrived in Najaf on Friday.

Local sources revealed to Shafaq News agency that Plasschaert will meet the prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, in al-Hannana.

Plasschaert's last visit to the governorate was in December 2021, amid growing tension that followed the election results announcement.