Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Plasschaert: "Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-20T13:24:46+0000
Plasschaert: "Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved"

Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, issued a statement today on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday.

Plasschaert said that the International Day of Nowruz was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2010. An ancient festivity celebrating rebirth on the first day of Spring.

"Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples, as it proclaims the renewal of life and harmony,  honoring values of peace, solidarity, forgiveness and reconciliation. These values are more necessary than ever today", she added.

"We face the existential threat of climate change that is adversely affecting our lives and our planet, not to forget the COVID - 19 pandemic that continues to take its toll. Conflicts close and far, and political disputes at home, also harm our physical and mental wellbeing."

Plasschaert concluded, "In the face of these compounding challenges, optimism is essential. Let us reflect on how we can be part of rebirth, of new beginnings inspired by the justice and respect, that our world so desperately needs. Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved for the country to move forward on the path towards sustainable development and prosperity. The human yearning for peace knows no borders."

related

Iraq's PM meets the Head of UNAMI confirms Iraq's keenness to consolidate regional and international relations

Date: 2022-01-29 17:35:29
Iraq's PM meets the Head of UNAMI confirms Iraq's keenness to consolidate regional and international relations

UN-SRSG in Iraq extends warm greetings to Iraqis on Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-13 10:48:02
UN-SRSG in Iraq extends warm greetings to Iraqis on Ramadan

PMF criticizes the UNAMI role in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-22 19:45:34
PMF criticizes the UNAMI role in Iraq

Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Date: 2021-09-07 11:14:40
Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Head of UNAMI: we agree with the words of the Religious Authority in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-05 09:33:51
Head of UNAMI: we agree with the words of the Religious Authority in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi discusses the electoral process with Plasschaert

Date: 2021-10-13 16:28:08
Al-Kadhimi discusses the electoral process with Plasschaert

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32
Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Al-Ameri receives the UN Special Envoy for Iraq

Date: 2021-11-25 20:20:59
Al-Ameri receives the UN Special Envoy for Iraq