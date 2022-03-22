Report

Plasschaert: Iraq's neighbours should be engaged in discussions on water sharing

Date: 2022-03-22T07:31:25+0000
Shafaq News / The UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, issued a statement today, on the occasion of the World Water Day 2022.

Plasschaert said, "In Iraq , the availability and proper management of water resources are particularly significant. Last month, I visited the Mesopotamian Marshes in the south , witnessing firsthand the many challenges Iraq is facing. Lower precipitation, water shortages, salinization of soils and water , ineffective management of resources, and population growth have all taken their toll, throughout the country."

"In addition to climate change, the active reduction of water inflows from neighbouring countries is another serious threat. The harsh reality is that water scarcity is not only a present danger but also a risk multiplier : its potential impact on poverty, displacement and conflict has grave implications for Iraq's stability and long term prosperity. The theme of this year's World Water Day is " groundwater, making the invisible visible ", highlighting a precious, and too often overlooked, resource. As the main source of fresh water, groundwater must be protected and preserved", she added.

"Earlier this month, the 2nd Baghdad International Water Conference convened in Iraq, making significant and wide - ranging recommendations. This is certainly a good start that must now be followed by actions."

"All stakeholders across the political spectrum must prioritize this as a shared responsibility, a crucial file to be urgently and seriously addressed, overcoming the political divide. Also, and importantly, Iraq's neighbours should be engaged in meaningful discussions on water sharing and resource management."

The statement concluded, "The United Nations family in Iraq is working in partnership with Iraq on water resource management, and all of us can do our part by seeking to limit our impact on the environment."

