Plasschaert: "Ensure accountability"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-17T18:46:31+0000
Plasschaert: "Ensure accountability"

Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and head of the UN assistance mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that Iraq could have benefitted from the stolen billions of USD from the Iraqi Tax agency.

Plasschaert said in a tweet on Monday, "What can Iraq do with its missing billions USD? Invest in schools, hospitals, energy, water, roads etc."

"Retrieve these funds and return them to their rightful owners. Support the GoI in its investigations. Protect those who uncover. Ensure accountability", she added.

